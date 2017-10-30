Mark Streit: Headed for retirement

Streit will end his 12 year NHL career, Swiss Hockey News reports.

Streit reportedly didn't want to continue his career in the minor leagues, and will now officially retire from the NHL. His impressive career included 338 points in 786 games, and one Stanley Cup victory with Pittsburgh last season. The 39-year-old will likely continue his hockey career in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

