Mark Streit: Pursued by Habs
Streit was offered a one-year contract by the Canadiens, according to Marc de Foy of the Journal de Montreal.
In offering a one-year deal worth $1.5 million to the 39-year-old, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is protecting himself in the event he's unable to re-sign Andrei Markov.
