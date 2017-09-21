Play

Chicago released Stuart from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.

Fellow defenseman Cody Franson, who's also with the Blackhawks on a PTO, has been impressive during the first week of training camp, making Stuart completely expendable. The 2003 first-round pick may need to head overseas if he'd like to stave off retirement for another year.

