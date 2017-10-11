Play

Stuart agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Adler Mannheim of the DEL on Wednesday.

Stuart was in training camp with the Blackhawks this offseason on a professional tryout agreement, but never landed a permanent contract. Instead, the blueliner will head overseas to extend his professional career and possibly earn a look from an NHL club heading into 2018-19.

