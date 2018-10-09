Visentin announced his retirement from professional hockey on social media.

Vistenin tried his luck in the EBEL last season, but only made one appearance after having spent the previous five years bouncing between the AHL and ECHL. The netminder's lone NHL game was during the 2013-14 campaign for the Coyotes, in which he posted a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage.

Our Latest Stories