Marko Dano: Not tendered qualifying offer

Dano didn't receive a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's a little bit of a surprise to see the Jets part ways with Dano, after the team reclaimed him off waivers in November following his brief stint in Colorado. Once he was back in the fold, the club left him in the minors with AHL Manitoba, for which he notched 12 goals, 18 helpers and 75 PIM. Selected by the Blue Jackets with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has logged just 138 games and could struggle to secure an NHL deal this summer.