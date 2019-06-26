Markus Granlund: Let go by Canucks
Granlund didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Canucks on Tuesday, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Granlund was a regular in Vancouver's lineup this season, notching 12 goals and 22 points in 77 contests, but the Canucks clearly believe that his production can be replaced by a younger, cheaper option. The 26-year-old Finn should be able to find a new home with a forward-needy NHL club once free agency opens.
