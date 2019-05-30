Martin Erat: Announces retirement
Erat will hang up his skates and call it a career after three seasons with Brno Kometa (Czech Republic), iSport.cz reports.
Erat last played in the NHL during the 2014-15 campaign with the Coyotes, before making the move to the KHL and ultimately back home to his native Czech Republic. Selected by the Predators in the seventh round of the 1999 NHL Draft, the 37-year-old spent 11 years with the organization, in which he notched 163 goals, 318 assists and 148 power-play points. The winger would also make stops with Washington and Arizona on his way to 881 NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...