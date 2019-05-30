Erat will hang up his skates and call it a career after three seasons with Brno Kometa (Czech Republic), iSport.cz reports.

Erat last played in the NHL during the 2014-15 campaign with the Coyotes, before making the move to the KHL and ultimately back home to his native Czech Republic. Selected by the Predators in the seventh round of the 1999 NHL Draft, the 37-year-old spent 11 years with the organization, in which he notched 163 goals, 318 assists and 148 power-play points. The winger would also make stops with Washington and Arizona on his way to 881 NHL games.