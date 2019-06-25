Martin Frk: Headed for free agency
Frk was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Red Wings prior to Tuesday's deadline, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Frk struggled to secure a spot on the 23-man roster this season, making just 30 appearances for Detroit. When the winger was in the lineup, he notched six points, 28 shots and 35 hits while averaging a mere 9:11 of ice time. The 25-year-old's minor-league numbers (14 points in 13 games) should garner him some interest from NHL clubs.
