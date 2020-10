Hanzal will hang up his skates and call it a career, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Hanzal played in just seven games back in 2018-19 for the Stars due to his back issue and will now officially end his career after spending last year on long-term injured reserve. Over the course of his 12-year career, Hanzel appeared in 673 games, the bulk of which were with the Coyotes, in which he garnered 127 goals and 211 helpers.