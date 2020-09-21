Hanzal (back) will suit up for a newly formed Czech fourth division team HC Samson Ceske Budejovice in 2020-21.

After missing all of last season with a lingering back issue, Hanzal will close out his professional career back in his native Czech Republic. The 33-year-old center enjoyed a 12-year NHL career primarily with the Coyotes before stops in Minnesota and Dallas. In all, Hanzal logged 673 games in which he garnered 127 goals and 211 assists, adding another 13 points in 28 postseason contests.