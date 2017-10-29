Reway and the Canadiens reached a decision to mutually terminate his contract Sunday.

The 22-year-old forward made an inspiring return to the ice for September's training camp after dealing with a serious heart condition and began the season with AHL Laval, where he played five games and picked up two assists. While the Canadiens made it clear that they were willing to support Reway in his return to fitness, the player expressed a desire to continue his career in Europe. Reway is undersized, but has great hands and a could find an NHL home at some point in the future.