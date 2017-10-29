Martin Reway: Parts ways with Habs
Reway and the Canadiens reached a decision to mutually terminate his contract Sunday.
The 22-year-old forward made an inspiring return to the ice for September's training camp after dealing with a serious heart condition and began the season with AHL Laval, where he played five games and picked up two assists. While the Canadiens made it clear that they were willing to support Reway in his return to fitness, the player expressed a desire to continue his career in Europe. Reway is undersized, but has great hands and a could find an NHL home at some point in the future.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...