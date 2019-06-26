Mason McDonald: Doesn't receive QO
McDonald wasn't issued a qualifying offer from the Flames before Tuesday's 5pm ET deadline.
This news doesn't come as a surprise, considering the 23-year-old has played exclusively in the ECHL the past two season. McDonald will be a free agent come July 1, but it's highly unlikely he gets a shot at the NHL level at some point in his career.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...