Shaw isn't expected to receive a qualifying offer, per Michael Russo of The Athletic on Thursday, which sets him up to become an unrestricted free agent Monday.

Shaw had a goal, three points and 34 PIM in 20 contests with Minnesota in 2023-24. He also provided four goals and seven points across nine games with AHL Iowa. Shaw is likely to attract attention as a potential fourth-line option, but he'll presumably need to fight for his spot during training camp with any squad that signs him.