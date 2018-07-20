Mat Bodie: Bound for Russia
Bodie agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) on Friday.
Bodie garnered an impressive six goals, 31 assists and plus-32 rating in 74 outings for AHL Syracuse last season. Despite his stellar minor-league numbers, the blueliner was never able to earn a call-up with the Lightning. If the 28-year-old can continue to contribute offensively overseas, he may find himself with a handful of NHL suitors down the road.
