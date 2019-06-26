Mathias Bau: Cut loose by Washington
Bau didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals on Tuesday.
Bau didn't suit up for a single game with AHL Hershey this year due to various injuries, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old Dane sign overseas this offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...