Mathias Bau: Returning to Europe
Bau signed a one-year contract with Dornbirner EC (EBEL) on Tuesday.
After two seasons trying to impress with AHL Hershey, Bau will return to Europe, this time playing in the Austrian league. The Dane put up okay numbers in his first AHL season, 23 points in 58 games, but saw his 2018-19 campaign derailed by injuries. This all but guarantees the 26-year-old won't be appearing in an NHL game at any point in his career.
