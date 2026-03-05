Mathieu Joseph: Being released by Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph is on waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract with St. Louis.
It would seem Joseph's cap hit ($2.95 million) was making it hard to find a potential trade partner or a team willing to pick him up off waivers. Assuming he clears, the 29-year-old winger will be free to sign with any NHL team at a lower cost, though he'll need to do it by Friday's trade deadline to be eligible to play in the postseason.
