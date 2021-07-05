Kivlenieks passed away at the age of 24 on Sunday.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement regarding Kivlenieks' death: "The National Hockey League was saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. On behalf of the NHL family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates in both the Blue Jackets organization and his native country of Latvia. His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend."