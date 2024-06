Lindgren went unsigned by the Sabres and will now be free to re-enter the 2024 NHL Draft, per CapFriendly on Saturday.

Lindgren recorded seven goals and 34 assists in 63 games for WHL Red Deer this season, his fourth full campaign playing in juniors. The 19-year-old blueliner should still get some interest from the rest of the league given his decent offensive numbers, though he may be hard-pressed to go as early as he did in the 2022 NHL Draft.