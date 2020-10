Benning won't be qualified by the Oilers and is set to become a UFA, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Benning played a part-time role for the Oilers in 2019-20, producing eight points in 43 contests after battling head injuries early in the season. However, the Oilers have a deep pipeline on defense, and Benning's departure likely opens up a full-time role for Evan Bouchard or Philip Broberg in the upcoming campaign. Benning will try to latch on elsewhere as a bottom-pairing blueliner.