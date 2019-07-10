Matt Cullen: Officially announces retirement
Cullen announced his retirement Wednesday.
Cullen revealed in April that he was considering retirement, and after consulting with friends and family, he's decided to walk away from the game. The 42-year-old registered 20 points over 71 games with Pittsburgh during his final season of action, his lowest total of his 14-year career.
