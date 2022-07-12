Luff will not receive a qualifying offer from the Predators, making him an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period reports.

Luff played in 23 games for Nashville this season in which he garnered three goals, three assists and 29 hits while averaging a career-low 9:24 of ice time. With 87 games of NHL experience, the 25-year-old winger should earn himself a new contract from an NHL club and figures to land in a bottom-six role, though he could see some minutes in the minors.