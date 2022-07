Moulson joined the Maple Leafs as a pro scout Tuesday, officially ending the 38-year-old's pro career, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Moulson last played in the NHL in 2017-18 with the Sabres. He spent the last four seasons in the AHL with Ontario and Hershey. The winger ended with 369 points in 650 NHL contests, and will now join his hometown team as he begins a scouting career.