Murray will be eligible for unrestricted free agency Monday after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from Dallas on Sunday.

Murray earned a 23-save shutout win against Minnesota on Jan. 8 during his lone NHL appearance in 2023-24. The 26-year-old netminder posted a mark of 14-15-2 with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 31 regular-season outings for AHL Texas this past campaign.