Nieto announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nieto dealt with injuries in recent years and took last season off in an attempt to work back into game shape. However, he'll elect to hang up his skates ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The 33-year-old played for the Sharks, Avalanche and Penguins across 12 seasons in the NHL and recorded 87 goals, 119 assists, 436 hits and 382 blocked shots across 705 regular-season appearances, and he was part of San Jose's run to the Stanley Cup Final following the 2015-16 campaign.