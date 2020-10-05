Niskanen informed the Flyers that he will retire ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Niskanen had one year remaining on his seven-year $40.25 million deal signed back in July of 2014. The veteran blueliner's departure will clear $5.75 million off the books for the club and could open up a spot in the lineup for Shayne Gostisbehere, who has been often relegated to the press box. Over the course of Niskanen's 13-year NHL career, he logged 949 games for Dallas, Pittsburgh, Washington and Philadelphia in which he garnered 72 goals, 284 assists and 1554 shots. Niskanen lifted Lord Stanley's chalice back in 2018 while playing for the Caps.