Robson did not receive a qualifying offer from the Wild and will become a UFA on Friday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Robson made his professional debut with AHL Iowa in 2019-20. He recorded a 2.97 GAA, a .901 save percentage and an 11-10-5 record in 26 appearances. The Wild have decided Robson can't outperform younger prospects in Hunter Jones or Dereck Baribeau in the minors. Robson will move on to a new team, likely on a minor-league contract.