Matt Tennyson: Heads to waivers

Tennyson (upper body) was released to unconditional waivers by the Devils on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tennyson has resided on injured reserve with the upper-body ailment since Dec. 5 and is now looking for a new team. The 29-year-old has produced just 23 points in 143 career NHL games, so this news won't have much of an impact from a fantasy perspective.