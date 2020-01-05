Matt Tennyson: Heads to waivers
Tennyson (upper body) was released to unconditional waivers by the Devils on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tennyson has resided on injured reserve with the upper-body ailment since Dec. 5 and is now looking for a new team. The 29-year-old has produced just 23 points in 143 career NHL games, so this news won't have much of an impact from a fantasy perspective.
