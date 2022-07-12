Highmore will test the free-agent market Wednesday following Vancouver's decision to not give him a qualifying offer.

Highmore logged a career-high 46 games this season in addition to setting new personal bests in goals (five), assists (seven) and shots (61). Despite his decent production, it seems the Canucks aren't sold on Highmore who should be capable of landing a bottom-six role somewhere in the league. If he can be an 82-game player, Highmore should be capable of pushing for the 25-point mark.