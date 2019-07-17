Matthew Lane: Heading overseas

Lane inked a one-year deal with Italian club Ritten Sport on Tuesday.

Lane struggled to earn a spot with AHL Milwaukee last season, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors with ECHL Atlanta. After a four-year career at Boston University, the undrafted center tried to earn his way into an NHL deal, but was unable to recreate his collegiate success. The move overseas all but closes the door on an NHL appearance for the 25-year-old.