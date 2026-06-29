Matthew Maggio: Set for free agency

Maggio will be an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Islanders on Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Maggio set new personal bests in both assists (21) and points (33) in 63 games with AHL Bridgeport this season, so it's somewhat of a surprise to see the team cutting him loose. Still, the 23-year-old winger has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by the club in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. If he can secure a two-way contract, Maggio could finally make his NHL debut with the right organization.