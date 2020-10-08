Spencer didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres and will become a UFA on Friday, Sabres beat writer Joe Yerdon reports.

Spencer began 2019-20 in the Lightning organization before being dealt to the Sabres in November. He combined for 42 games and 17 points at the ECHL level between the Orlando Solar Bears and Cincinnati Cyclones. He also had an assist in three appearances between AHL Syracuse and AHL Rochester. Spencer has yet to make his NHL debut and will likely only get a minor-league deal for 2020-21.