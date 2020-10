Janmark will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Janmark was a mediocre middle-six option for Dallas in 2019-20, picking up six goals and 21 points in 62 games, so the Stars have likely decided they'll be better off going with a younger, cheaper option in that role next season. Janmark shouldn't have too much trouble finding a new team in free agency, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take on a reduced role wherever he lands.