Max Birbraer: Playing days over
Birbraer will hang up his skates and end his professional career.
Selected by the Devils in the third round of the 2000 NHL Draft, Birbraer spent six seasons playing in North America before making the move overseas. The bulk of the winger's career was spent playing for the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL, where he racked up 140 goals and 205 assists in 321 contests.
