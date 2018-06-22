Max Novak: Reaches deal with Swedish club

Novak signed a contract with Tingsryds AIF of Sweden's Hockeyallsvenskan on Thursday.

Novak registered 21 goals and 36 assists for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears this past season, and he also made a single regular-season appearance for the 2018 Calder Cup-winning Marlies of the AHL. Clearly, the New Jersey native possesses no fantasy value in the foreign ranks.