Maxim Cajkovic: Scores twice to begin World U-18 action

Cajkovic scored twice in Slovakia's 6-3 loss to Russia at the Under-18 World Championship on Thursday in Sweden.

Cajkovic figures to be a second or third round selection in June's 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He just finished off a respectable season (22 goals, 46 points in 60 games) for a dreadful Saint John (QMJHL) club. Slovakia's U-18 team is particularly weak this year, so expect Cajkovic to be a prime offensive performer for the remainder of the tournament.