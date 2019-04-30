Maxim Mamin: Re-ups with KHL team
Mamin agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
While the Panthers will almost certainly give Mamin, a pending restricted free agent, a qualifying offer, the move figures to be a technicality that would allow the organization to retain his rights, should he ever want to return. The 24-year-old logged just seven games with Florida this season before being loaned back to CSKA. At this point, Mamin seems like a long shot to ever playing in the NHL again.
