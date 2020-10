Fortier will become an unrestricted free agent Friday after Columbus decided not to hand him a qualifying offer, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Since joining the professional ranks out of the QMJHL, Fortier has spent his career splitting time between the AHL and ECHL. With no clear path to the NHL, the organization opted to move away from the winger heading into next season. If Fortier lands a new contract, it may have to be a minor-league only deal.