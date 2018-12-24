Maxime Sauve: Retires due to concussions
Sauve -- who has spent the past two seasons playing in France -- announced his retirement due to concussion issues.
Suave was selected by the Bruins with the 47th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, but played just one NHL game, in which he logged just 3:43 of ice time. The 28-year-old spent the bulk of his career in the AHL before transitioning over to Europe.
