Talbot announced his retirement and will move into a player development role, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Talbot remains a hero in the Steel City for his efforts in securing a Stanley Cup championship in 2009. The 25-year-old played 11 years in the NHL before closing out his career overseas. With the Penguins, Flyers, Avalanche and Bruins, the center racked up 91 goals, 113 assists and 933 hits in 704 outings.