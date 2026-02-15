Franzreb will get the startt for Team Germany against Team USA for Sunday's Olympic round-robin game.

Franzreb has dressed for each of Germany's first two games but was the backup to Phillip Grubauer for both. He'll get the chance to start Sunday's game against the United States with the team on the second of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old is 19-9-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage in the DEL, Germany's highest professional league.