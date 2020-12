Karlsson has signed a contract with Skelleftea AIK of the SHL for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Karlsson has spent the past six seasons with the Sharks, totaling 112 points in 396 games, but he evidently didn't garner any interest from NHL clubs as a free agent this offseason. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 30-year-old forward spent the rest of his playing career overseas.