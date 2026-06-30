Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Michael Benning: Eligible to link up with new team

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Benning was not tendered a qualifying offer from Florida on Monday, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Benning, a right-shot blueliner, made his NHL debut in 2025-26. The 24-year-old suited up for 18 games with the Panthers, registering two goals and six points. Benning spent the majority of the year with AHL Charlotte, though, as he accrued eight goals and 31 points over 57 regular-season contests with the Checkers. Benning should have no problem drawing interest when free agency opens Wednesday.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!