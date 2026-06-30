Michael Benning: Eligible to link up with new team

Benning was not tendered a qualifying offer from Florida on Monday, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Benning, a right-shot blueliner, made his NHL debut in 2025-26. The 24-year-old suited up for 18 games with the Panthers, registering two goals and six points. Benning spent the majority of the year with AHL Charlotte, though, as he accrued eight goals and 31 points over 57 regular-season contests with the Checkers. Benning should have no problem drawing interest when free agency opens Wednesday.