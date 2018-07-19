Blunden secured a one-year contract with HC Bolzano (EBEL).

Since being drafted by the Blackhawks with the 43rd overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, Blunden has split time between the NHL and AHL for the past 13 seasons. Despite decent minor-league numbers (45 points in 112 games), the winger only saw action in three games for Ottawa over the past two years. The Toronto native will now head overseas to continue his professional career.