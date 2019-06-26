Michael Brodzinski: Cut loose by San Jose
The Sharks didn't extend Brodzinski a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Brodzinski will thus become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 2013 fifth-round pick was demoted to the ECHL this season after spending the 2017-18 campaign with AHL San Jose, so it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't draw any interest from any other NHL clubs.
