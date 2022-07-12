Del Zotto was waived by Ottawa on Tuesday in order to buy out his contract, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Del Zotto has played for eight different clubs over the course of his 13-year NHL career and appears set to find a new home next year after Ottawa opted against keeping him for the final year of his contract. Even if the blueliner can secure a full-time gig as a regular starter next season, he will be hard-pressed to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.
