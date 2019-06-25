Michael Kapla: Free agency on tap
Minnesota won't extend Kapla a qualifying offer, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Kapla hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17, so it's not exactly surprising that the Wild have decided to cut him loose. He'll hope to land a two-way deal with a new organization this offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...