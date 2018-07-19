Michael Latta: Signs with KHL club
Latta penned a one-year contract with Kunlun Red Star (KHL).
Despite 113 games with the Capitals, Latta has been stuck in the AHL for the previous two seasons -- playing for four different minor-league teams over that stretch. The 27-year-old likely won't increase his NHL career totals, which currently sit at four goals, 13 helpers and 130 PIM.
