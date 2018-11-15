Michael Lindqvist: Takes talents back home
Lindqvist signed a contract with BK Farjestad of Sweden on Thursday.
It didn't take long for Lindqvist to latch on with the foreign club following his unconditional release from the Rangers on Tuesday. The 24-year-old winger produced seven points in 16 games with AHL Hartford before skipping back to his home country.
